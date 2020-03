Brent crude may average around $35 a barrel in Q2 2020: S&P Global Platt | Street Signs Asia

Brent crude oil prices will average around $35 a barrel if Saudi Arabia increases output by 500,000 barrels a day from April 1. However, prices will fall below that level if Saudi Arabia pumps out 750,000 to 1 million barrels more of oil day, says Mriganka Jaipuriyar of S&P Global Platts.