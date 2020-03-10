Healthcare system in northern Italy ‘unbelievably stretched,’ professor says | Squawk Box Europe


Roberto Perotti, professor of economics at Milan's Bocconi University, discusses the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved