Impact of coronavirus continues to weight on China, says economist | Capital Connection


China's producer price index will continue to be low as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to affect supply and demand, says Iris Pang, greater China economist at ING. She also discussed how oil prices would affect China's PPI and consumer prices.

