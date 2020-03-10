Oil producing countries like Iraq facing fiscal strain, IEA’s Birol says | Squawk Box Europe


Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, discusses the fallout of tumbling oil prices after OPEC's failed talks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved