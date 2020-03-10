Recent market movements will affect Trump’s reelection, says analyst | Capital Connection

The recent fluctuations in the stock markets and oil prices will affect Trump's reelection chances, says CNBC's Fast Money Trader Guy Adami. "President Trump (has said he) wants oil to be lower, (he) want rates to be lower, (he) want the dollar to weaken, well guess what? He's gotten all those things, and it's one of those 'be careful what you wish for,' because you may get it, and now he's got it."