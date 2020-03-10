Saudi Arabia really needs a higher oil price, Macro-Advisory CEO says


Chris Weafer, CEO of Macro-Advisory, discusses OPEC's failure to secure a production cut deal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved