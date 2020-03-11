China didn’t fall off the cliff, says investor | Capital Connection

China was very aggressive in its monetary policies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, says Haren Shah, MD and head of investments at Taurus Wealth Advisors. Europe and the rest of the world need to embark on the same strategies China used to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak, says he adds.