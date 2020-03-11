Coronavirus lets policymakers be fiscally creative, Chatham House chair says | Squawk Box Europe


Jim O'Neill, chair of Chatham House, discusses how policymakers are responding to the global coronavirus crisis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved