Diplomatic talks underway after oil rout | Capital Connection

A flurry of diplomatic talks is underway to stabilize energy markets after oil prices registered their worst declines in almost 30 years on Monday. CNBC’s Dan Murphy with more. _________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci