Iranian government trying to hide magnitude of coronavirus outbreak: analyst | Capital Connection

Mina Al-Oraibi, editor in chief of The National, discusses the rise of coronavirus cases in the Middle East. “If we are going to get the handle over this, we need transparency from all the governments involved,” Al-Oraibi added. _____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci