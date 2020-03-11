UK to unveil first post-Brexit budget | Capital Connection


Britain will unveil its first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to press ahead with major spending on infrastructure, while also addressing the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. CNBC's Steve Sedgwick breaks down the details.

