UK unveils fiscal measures to protect economy from coronavirus | Squawk Box Europe


CNBC's Steve Sedgwick reports from Westminster after the U.K.'s finance minister unveiled his first budget.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved