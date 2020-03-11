Will The SAT Become Illegal?

The plaintiffs argue that SAT and ACT exams are discriminatory against some applicants because they have created a lucrative test-prep industry that is out of reach for many low-income families. With acceptance rates at top colleges and universities falling to record or near-record lows, high school students and families are feeling more pressure to do whatever they can to get into elite schools. A prime example is the “Varsity Blues” scandal. As the stakes are getting higher to attain a bachelor’s degree, college admission processes have been under increased scrutiny. The University of California system is facing a lawsuit from a group of students, educators and advocates over its use of SAT and ACT in college admissions decisions. The plaintiffs argue that SAT and ACT exams are discriminatory because they have created a lucrative test-prep industry that is out of reach for many low-income families. “I don’t think it’s an achievement test. I think it shows an achievement gap,” said plaintiff Kawika Smith, a high school senior from south Los Angeles. Proponents of the SAT, owned by the College Board, a not-for-profit organization, believe that standardized tests are important in predicting applicants’ ability to succeed in college and leveling the playing fields. The result of this lawsuit could heavily influence all college admission processes in the U.S. because the University of California is one of the nation’s biggest public university systems