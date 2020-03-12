Travel suspension from Europe to US will fuel more cuts to airline capacities | Capital Connection

Simin Ngai, Asia’s dashboard editor at Cirium, discusses the impact of the 30-day travel suspension from Europe to the U.S. on the aviation sector. She predicts there will be further cuts to airline capacities. __________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci