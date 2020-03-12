UAE and Saudi Arabia are the most impacted amid coronavirus outbreak | Capital Connection

Mohamed Damak, senior director at S&P Global Ratings discusses the economic fallout on the GCC economies amid the coronavirus outbreak and says "there will be an impact for the whole Middle East region, whether its oil, tourism or access to capital market."