UK will spend billions of pounds to limit coronavirus impact | Capital Connection

Tom Rogers of Oxford Economics discusses the impact of coronavirus on the U.K. economy, after an announcement from Finance Minister Rishi Sunik on a further fiscal loosening to support growth. He adds the fiscal stimulus should help buoy the economy.