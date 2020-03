The growing coronavirus outbreak is causing chaos in global financial markets, freezing supply chains and causing companies all over the world to create work-for-home plans and ban business travel. At drug companies and research labs, though, the race is on to develop a cure for coronavirus, or at least its symptoms. Here’s what’s at stake, and when the world can expect a coronavirus vaccine.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNB