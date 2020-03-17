Andrew Levin, former Fed advisor and professor at Dartmouth College discusses how the U.S. economy is under a major risk of recession amid the coronavirus crisis.
Story: https://cnb.cx/3aZptm4
_______________________________
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z
Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter
Tweets by CNBCi