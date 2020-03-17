“I don’t think things will return to normal after coronavirus,” says Alex Capri, visiting senior fellow at NUS Business School. He outlines future changes that will take place in the global trade caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

________________________

Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z

Like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by CNBCi