Abu Dhabi introduces new initiatives to boost the economy, as it pays close attention to the coronavirus outbreak. The Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Mohammed Al Shorafa says the country is looking at the situation “very closely.”

He also outlined the UAE government’s economic post-crisis plan. ‘It is a global crisis but at the same time we have to look at what the initiatives are to enable the economy and give it that drive rather than what is happening in other countries,” Al Shorafa added.

