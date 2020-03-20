Gareth McCartney, head of equity capital markets for EMEA at UBS, discusses how policy is being adapted in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Central bank activity allowing for more fiscal stimulus, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Gareth McCartney, head of equity capital markets for EMEA at UBS, discusses how policy is being adapted in response to the coronavirus crisis.
How COVID-19 is impacting Rwanda’s hospitality industry
Despite measures put in place in the hospitality industry to contain the spread of the coronavirus, hotels are already feeling the impact of the virus outbreak. Jean Nepomuscene Bazimaziki, Director Manager of Ruhondo Beach Resort for more.
Kuku Foods secures opening of first KFC franchise in Rwanda
With the steady rise of the middle class in Rwanda, international brands are now setting up shop in the country to get a piece of the pie. Derrick Van Houten, Group Managing Director of Kuku Foods East Africa Holdings Ltd joins CNBC Africa on the recent opening of the first KFC outlet in Rwanda.
Coronavirus the worst crisis to hit markets since Great Depression: strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital Management, shares his outlook for markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Liquidity the biggest problem for airlines amid coronavirus crisis: expert | Squawk Box Europe
Thomas Reynaert, managing director of Airlines for Europe, discusses how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted travel and the airline industry.
Pubs and restaurants should not be shut down completely: JD Wetherspoon chair | Squawk Box Europe
JD Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin discusses the British pub chain's operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy’s coronavirus death toll overtakes China’s | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC's Claudia Pensotti reports from Milan after Italy's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed the number of deaths in China.
Full Interview: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s opposition party leader | CNBC International
The coronavirus pandemic “demands a more concerted effort” from the Malaysian government, Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s opposition leader tells CNBC’s Martin Soong. “We must anticipate that this problem would escalate and we are not prepar
