International

Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

Must Read

InternationalCNBC -

Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst

KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
Read more
articleReuters -

S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure

South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
Read more

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.

Previous articleNiger C-208 Program Reaches 10,000hr Flying Hours Without Incident
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

articleReuters -

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Videos

In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride

CNBC Africa -
Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution....
Read more
Coronavirus

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?

CNBC Africa -
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
Read more
article

SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

Reuters -
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures

CNBC Africa -
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst

Coronavirus CNBC -
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns around the world, combined with...
Read more

The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Event Cancellations

International CNBC -
Major tech conferences around the world are scrapping their events due to coronavirus. As of early March, the economic impact of these cancellations had surpassed $1.1 billion and since that time, the number has only increased as more events are scra
Read more

Mauritius confirms first three cases of coronavirus

article Reuters -
Mauritius has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, its government said in a statement on Thursday.
Read more

Supply destruction for Asia beginning to ease, says researcher | Capital Connection

International CNBC -
Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance discusses China’s economic situation amid the coronavirus outbreak and says that China “continues to face pressure for several months.” _____________________ Subscribe to CNB
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved