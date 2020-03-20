WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure
South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride
Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution....
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout
Reuters -
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
