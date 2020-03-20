Full Interview: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s opposition party leader | CNBC International

The coronavirus pandemic “demands a more concerted effort” from the Malaysian government, Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s opposition leader tells CNBC’s Martin Soong.

“We must anticipate that this problem would escalate and we are not prepared,” he adds.

He also discusses the government’s decision to place the country on lockdown as the number of coronavirus infections soars and its stimulus packages.

______________________________________

Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z

Like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by CNBCi