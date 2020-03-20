International

Full Interview: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s opposition party leader | CNBC International

By CNBC

The coronavirus pandemic “demands a more concerted effort” from the Malaysian government, Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s opposition leader tells CNBC’s Martin Soong.

“We must anticipate that this problem would escalate and we are not prepared,” he adds.

He also discusses the government’s decision to place the country on lockdown as the number of coronavirus infections soars and its stimulus packages.

