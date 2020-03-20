Global supply chains to face more stress tests as coronavirus spreads | Capital Connection

International

CNBC

Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst

KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
As the coronavirus spreads beyond Asia to Europe and the U.S., Bruce Pang from China Renaissance expects more shock waves for the global supply chains. He says industries to be hard hit are those that need specialized components. Industries with supply chains clustered in one or a small number of countries will also suffer.

Latest News

SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?

This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food

As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride

Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution....
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?

This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Event Cancellations

Major tech conferences around the world are scrapping their events due to coronavirus. As of early March, the economic impact of these cancellations had surpassed $1.1 billion and since that time, the number has only increased as more events are scra
Mauritius confirms first three cases of coronavirus

Mauritius has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, its government said in a statement on Thursday.
