Italy’s coronavirus death toll overtakes China’s | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

International

Coronavirus the worst crisis to hit markets since Great Depression: strategist | Squawk Box Europe

Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital Management, shares his outlook for markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
International

Videos

Multichoice CEO on what’s attracting investors to Africa’s movie industry

On the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe says there’s a lot more attention in Africa’s movie Industry as both local and foreign investors are beginning to sink money into the industry. He joins CNBC Africa’s Debbie Movoria for more....
CNBC’s Claudia Pensotti reports from Milan after Italy’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed the number of deaths in China.

International

International

International

International

International

Demand for online education in China will increase after coronavirus crisis: CEO | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
Liulishuo's CEO and co-founder, Yi Wang, estimates that at least 30% of his online education firm's increase in overall user traffic in the past month would be retained, even when the coronavirus outbreak eases.
Read more
Coronavirus the worst crisis to hit markets since Great Depression: strategist | Squawk Box Europe

International
Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital Management, shares his outlook for markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a limit to fast-tracking approvals for coronavirus treatments | Street Signs Asia

International
Companies and governments require time to gather sufficient data from clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of various COVID-19 treatments being tested, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon.
Printing more money is not the solution amid a global shutdown | Capital Connection

International
Rainer Michael Preiss of the Global CIO Office says fear and uncertainty about the coronavirus are fueling the volatility and drying up liquidity in financial markets. Global coordinated efforts are much needed to combat the virus spread and calm inv
Things will start to normalize in second half of 2020: Moody’s | Squawk Box Europe

International
Richard Morawetz, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody's, outlines how companies and the economy will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
