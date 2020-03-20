JD Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin discusses the British pub chain’s operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Liquidity the biggest problem for airlines amid coronavirus crisis: expert | Squawk Box Europe
Thomas Reynaert, managing director of Airlines for Europe, discusses how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted travel and the airline industry.
Pubs and restaurants should not be shut down completely: JD Wetherspoon chair | Squawk Box Europe
Coronavirus the worst crisis to hit markets since Great Depression: strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital Management, shares his outlook for markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Printing more money is not the solution amid a global shutdown | Capital Connection
Rainer Michael Preiss of the Global CIO Office says fear and uncertainty about the coronavirus are fueling the volatility and drying up liquidity in financial markets. Global coordinated efforts are much needed to combat the virus spread and calm inv
Promoting local language content in Africa’s movie industry
Nollywood Actress and Producer, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta says local language content is getting more investment and there are still gaps that present opportunities for investors looking to plow money into the movie industry in Africa. She joins CNBC Africa on the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for more....
There is a limit to fast-tracking approvals for coronavirus treatments | Street Signs Asia
Companies and governments require time to gather sufficient data from clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of various COVID-19 treatments being tested, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon.
Things will start to normalize in second half of 2020: Moody’s | Squawk Box Europe
Richard Morawetz, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody's, outlines how companies and the economy will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Coronavirus the worst crisis to hit markets since Great Depression: strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Stephen Isaacs, chairman of the investment committee at Alvine Capital Management, shares his outlook for markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy’s coronavirus death toll overtakes China’s | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC's Claudia Pensotti reports from Milan after Italy's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed the number of deaths in China.
