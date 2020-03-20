International

Things will start to normalize in second half of 2020: Moody’s | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

Printing more money is not the solution amid a global shutdown | Capital Connection

Rainer Michael Preiss of the Global CIO Office says fear and uncertainty about the coronavirus are fueling the volatility and drying up liquidity in financial markets. Global coordinated efforts are much needed to combat the virus spread and calm inv
Richard Morawetz, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody's, outlines how companies and the economy will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
What should investors do during the coronavirus crisis? | Street Signs Asia

Stocks around the globe have been hammered by fears over the coronavirus. Sean Taylor of DWS has urged investors to be very cautious and very liquid during the outbreak.
Richard Morawetz, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody’s, outlines how companies and the economy will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Reuters -

S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure

South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
International

Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus

As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst

CNBC -
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns around the world, combined with...
article

S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure

Reuters -
South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
International

The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Event Cancellations

CNBC -
Major tech conferences around the world are scrapping their events due to coronavirus. As of early March, the economic impact of these cancellations had surpassed $1.1 billion and since that time, the number has only increased as more events are scra
Demand for online education in China will increase after coronavirus crisis: CEO | Street Signs Asia

International CNBC -
Liulishuo's CEO and co-founder, Yi Wang, estimates that at least 30% of his online education firm's increase in overall user traffic in the past month would be retained, even when the coronavirus outbreak eases.
Global supply chains to face more stress tests as coronavirus spreads | Capital Connection

International CNBC -
As the coronavirus spreads beyond Asia to Europe and the U.S., Bruce Pang from China Renaissance expects more shock waves for the global supply chains. He says industries to be hard hit are those that need specialized components. Industries with supp
