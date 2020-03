President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been under fire since the first cases began appearing in the United States in late January 2020. Here’s how his response has evolved since then to late March 2020, when state and federal governments began to take drastic measures to curb its spread.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic

About CNBC: F