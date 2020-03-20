International

What should investors do during the coronavirus crisis? | Street Signs Asia

By CNBC

What should investors do during the coronavirus crisis? | Street Signs Asia

Stocks around the globe have been hammered by fears over the coronavirus. Sean Taylor of DWS has urged investors to be very cautious and very liquid during the outbreak.
Demand for online education in China will increase after coronavirus crisis: CEO | Street Signs Asia

Liulishuo's CEO and co-founder, Yi Wang, estimates that at least 30% of his online education firm's increase in overall user traffic in the past month would be retained, even when the coronavirus outbreak eases.
Global supply chains to face more stress tests as coronavirus spreads | Capital Connection

As the coronavirus spreads beyond Asia to Europe and the U.S., Bruce Pang from China Renaissance expects more shock waves for the global supply chains. He says industries to be hard hit are those that need specialized components. Industries with supp
Stocks around the globe have been hammered by fears over the coronavirus. Sean Taylor of DWS has urged investors to be very cautious and very liquid during the outbreak.

Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food

As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure

South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus Event Cancellations

Major tech conferences around the world are scrapping their events due to coronavirus. As of early March, the economic impact of these cancellations had surpassed $1.1 billion and since that time, the number has only increased as more events are scra
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food

As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride

Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution....
