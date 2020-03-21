Chengyi Lin, professor at INSEAD, discusses the coronavirus crisis.
Asian markets had some readiness for coronavirus crisis, professor says | Squawk Box Europe
Chengyi Lin, professor at INSEAD, discusses the coronavirus crisis.
This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19
For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine
Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
Is it time to buy the crash?
The last month has seen the most brutal stock market crash that most investors have experienced. Is it time to buy the crash? Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda to seek $190 mln from World Bank to cushion coronavirus blow
Reuters -
Uganda will request the World Bank for a loan of $190 million to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said.
MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
Reuters -
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
East Africa, UK collaborate to give disabled people platform to express themselves with ‘Telling Stories’
‘Telling Stories’ is a programme by the British Council Arts Program aims at supporting disabled artists. Arts Manager at British Council of Rwanda Hyppolite Ntigurirwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tracking President Trump’s Response To COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been under fire since the first cases began appearing in the United States in late January 2020. Here’s how his response has evolved since then to late March 2020, when state and federal governmen
Central bank activity allowing for more fiscal stimulus, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Gareth McCartney, head of equity capital markets for EMEA at UBS, discusses how policy is being adapted in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Full Interview: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s opposition party leader | CNBC International
The coronavirus pandemic “demands a more concerted effort” from the Malaysian government, Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s opposition leader tells CNBC’s Martin Soong. “We must anticipate that this problem would escalate and we are not prepar
