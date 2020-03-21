Asian markets had some readiness for coronavirus crisis, professor says | Squawk Box Europe

International

Chengyi Lin, professor at INSEAD, discusses the coronavirus crisis.
This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19

For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles

South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
Is it time to buy the crash?

The last month has seen the most brutal stock market crash that most investors have experienced. Is it time to buy the crash? Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda to seek $190 mln from World Bank to cushion coronavirus blow

Uganda will request the World Bank for a loan of $190 million to help cushion its economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said.
East Africa, UK collaborate to give disabled people platform to express themselves with ‘Telling Stories’

‘Telling Stories’ is a programme by the British Council Arts Program aims at supporting disabled artists. Arts Manager at British Council of Rwanda Hyppolite Ntigurirwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
