As Amazon orders surge, coronavirus delays deliveries and threatens to put sellers out of business. Millions of people are told to stay indoors amid coronavirus scares and grocery store shelves empty, Amazon is facing an unprecedented surge in online orders that’s causing delivery delays and certain items to run out of stock.

Despite several workers testing positive for COVID-19, its 110 U.S. warehouses largely remain open as it works to meet customer needs. Amazon is also hiring 100,000 new