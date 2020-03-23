Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

International

Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says

CNBC

Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says

Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve

U.S. public officials, health-care workers and epidemiologists are being hampered by a dearth of data on exactly how far and how fast the coronavirus is spreading.
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown

Rwanda today announced new measures to deal with COVID-19, as the numbers rise. Rwanda now has 17 confirmed cases. Below is...
This is how healthcare group, RH Bophelo plans to help SA fight COVID-19

With South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that between 60 to 70 per cent of South Africans will contract Covid-19 - a fraction of which will have serious cases, what are private sector health companies doing? RH Bophelo CEO, Quinton Zungu joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Coronavirus Could Slow Down Amazon Deliveries

As Amazon orders surge, coronavirus delays deliveries and threatens to put sellers out of business. Millions of people are told to stay indoors amid coronavirus scares and grocery store shelves empty, Amazon is facing an unprecedented surge in online
Asian markets had some readiness for coronavirus crisis, professor says

Chengyi Lin, professor at INSEAD, discusses the coronavirus crisis.
