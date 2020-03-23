International

Stock market will probably bottom out faster than real economy, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

News

InternationalCNBC -

We will see a deep recession but recovery will be strong, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Lazada’s Group CEO says fashion is its ‘most successful category’ | Managing Asia

Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the technology of its backer, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, allows the firm to handle transactions events such as Singles' Day "very, very confidently now."
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Stock market will probably bottom out faster than real economy, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street, discusses risk analysis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street, discusses risk analysis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous articleEvents industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Next articleLazada’s Group CEO says fashion is its ‘most successful category’ | Managing Asia
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve

CNBC -
U.S. public officials, health-care workers and epidemiologists are being hampered by a dearth of data on exactly how far and how fast the coronavirus is spreading.
Read more
Financial

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

CNBC Africa -
Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers, founder of the Southern Sun...
Read more
article

COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda today announced new measures to deal with COVID-19, as the numbers rise. Rwanda now has 17 confirmed cases. Below is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

We will see a deep recession but recovery will be strong, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Lazada’s Group CEO says fashion is its ‘most successful category’ | Managing Asia

International CNBC -
Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the technology of its backer, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, allows the firm to handle transactions events such as Singles' Day "very, very confidently now."
Read more

Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

How Coronavirus Could Slow Down Amazon Deliveries

Coronavirus CNBC -
As Amazon orders surge, coronavirus delays deliveries and threatens to put sellers out of business. Millions of people are told to stay indoors amid coronavirus scares and grocery store shelves empty, Amazon is facing an unprecedented surge in online
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved