The pandemic is so much worse than the global financial crisis: Scaramucci | Capital Connection

“(The coronavirus pandemic) is literally 9/11 plus the global financial crisis,” says Anthony Scaramucci, Skybridge Capital founder and former White House communications chief. He adds that the crisis is here to stay for a while, contrary to President Trump’s suggestion of a quick end.

