The pandemic is so much worse than the global financial crisis: Scaramucci | Capital Connection

“(The coronavirus pandemic) is literally 9/11 plus the global financial crisis,” says Anthony Scaramucci, Skybridge Capital founder and former White House communications chief. He adds that the crisis is here to stay for a while, contrary to President Trump’s suggestion of a quick end.
_____________________________
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z
Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter
Tweets by CNBCi