International

The pandemic is so much worse than the global financial crisis: Scaramucci | Capital Connection

By CNBC

News

InternationalCNBC -

The pandemic is so much worse than the global financial crisis: Scaramucci | Capital Connection

“(The coronavirus pandemic) is literally 9/11 plus the global financial crisis,” says Anthony Scaramucci, Skybridge Capital founder and former White House communications chief. He adds that the crisis is here to stay for a while, contrary to Pres
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

We will see a deep recession but recovery will be strong, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Lazada’s Group CEO says fashion is its ‘most successful category’ | Managing Asia

Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the technology of its backer, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, allows the firm to handle transactions events such as Singles' Day "very, very confidently now."
Read more

“(The coronavirus pandemic) is literally 9/11 plus the global financial crisis,” says Anthony Scaramucci, Skybridge Capital founder and former White House communications chief. He adds that the crisis is here to stay for a while, contrary to President Trump’s suggestion of a quick end.

_____________________________

Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv

Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z

Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational

Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/

Follow us on Twitter

Previous articleUnited Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Welcomes Positive Responses by Libyan Parties to the Calls for a Humanitarian Pause, hopes for an immediate cessation of the fighting
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

FinancialCNBC Africa -

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Stock market will probably bottom out faster than real economy, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street, discusses risk analysis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
International

Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Coronavirus

These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve

CNBC -
U.S. public officials, health-care workers and epidemiologists are being hampered by a dearth of data on exactly how far and how fast the coronavirus is spreading.
Read more
Financial

The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king

CNBC Africa -
Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers, founder of the Southern Sun...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

We will see a deep recession but recovery will be strong, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Lazada’s Group CEO says fashion is its ‘most successful category’ | Managing Asia

International CNBC -
Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the technology of its backer, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, allows the firm to handle transactions events such as Singles' Day "very, very confidently now."
Read more

Stock market will probably bottom out faster than real economy, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street, discusses risk analysis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved