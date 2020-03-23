Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
We will see a deep recession but recovery will be strong, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lazada’s Group CEO says fashion is its ‘most successful category’ | Managing Asia
Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the technology of its backer, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, allows the firm to handle transactions events such as Singles' Day "very, very confidently now."
Stock market will probably bottom out faster than real economy, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Tim Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street, discusses risk analysis amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king
Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Events industry will make a comeback once pandemic passes, UFI CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Kai Hattendorf, CEO of UFI, discusses event cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve
U.S. public officials, health-care workers and epidemiologists are being hampered by a dearth of data on exactly how far and how fast the coronavirus is spreading.
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king
Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers, founder of the Southern Sun...
COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown
Rwanda today announced new measures to deal with COVID-19, as the numbers rise. Rwanda now has 17 confirmed cases. Below is...
How Coronavirus Could Slow Down Amazon Deliveries
As Amazon orders surge, coronavirus delays deliveries and threatens to put sellers out of business. Millions of people are told to stay indoors amid coronavirus scares and grocery store shelves empty, Amazon is facing an unprecedented surge in online
