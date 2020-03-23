Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 according to Global Workplace Analytics. Global Workplace Analytics found that companies save an average of $11,000 per year per employee who works remotely part-time. While research indicates the best work from home system requires 2-3 days in the office
News
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home
Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
Next article3 Cases of Covid-19 Reported in Mauritius
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Featured
South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
CEO Interviews
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
East Africa
East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms
CNBC -
Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos
The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 globally
As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our increasingly interconnected world, what happens in China’s economy impacts the world at large and Africa in particular. But what does this mean for the future of the Africa-China relationship? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Co-Founder of the China Africa Project, Eric Olander for more.
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
We need at least $3.2 trillion to calm things down: Scaramucci | Capital Connection
The U.S. needs at least $3.2 trillion in stimulus to calm things down, says Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was the former White House communications chief. _______________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx
The pandemic is so much worse than the global financial crisis: Scaramucci | Capital Connection
“(The coronavirus pandemic) is literally 9/11 plus the global financial crisis,” says Anthony Scaramucci, Skybridge Capital founder and former White House communications chief. He adds that the crisis is here to stay for a while, contrary to Pres
We will see a deep recession but recovery will be strong, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Keith Skeoch, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Advertisement -