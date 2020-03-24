Hoping to see recovery if the Fed uses stimulus money correctly, says economist | Capital Connection

“We don’t want these businesses to shut down permanently, we want them to have the cash to come out of it and resume businesses,” says Christopher Payne, chief economist of Peninsula Real Estate Management.
He discusses the U.S. stimulus package introduced by the House Democrats.
__________________
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z
Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter
Tweets by CNBCi