Hoping to see recovery if the Fed uses stimulus money correctly, says economist | Capital Connection

CNBC

News

CNBC Africa

How innovation can drive Africa’s healthcare systems

Technological disruptions have been revolutionising entire business models from financial services, to retail and more. So how can Africa’s health systems benefit from this trend? Osh Agabi, Founder and CEO of Koniku joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi to explore how innovation can help drive growth and improve health outcomes in Africa....
CNBC

UK is on total lockdown | Capital Connection

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to “stay home” and for all shops, gyms and places of worship to close. CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick reports from London’s empty streets saying that the Metropolitan police will have the ability to d
CNBC

Hoping to see recovery if the Fed uses stimulus money correctly, says economist | Capital Connection

“We don’t want these businesses to shut down permanently, we want them to have the cash to come out of it and resume businesses,” says Christopher Payne, chief economist of Peninsula Real Estate Management. He discusses the U.S. stimulus pack
“We don’t want these businesses to shut down permanently, we want them to have the cash to come out of it and resume businesses,” says Christopher Payne, chief economist of Peninsula Real Estate Management.

He discusses the U.S. stimulus package introduced by the House Democrats.

CNBC Africa

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection

CNBC
Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.” _________________
‘Our goal is to build the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia’: Lazada CEO | Managing Asia

CNBC
Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the entrance of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a backer allowed the firm to "look further."
What it really means to be ‘Made in China’ | CNBC Reports

CNBC
What does it mean to be ‘Made in China?’ As supply chains grow increasingly global, the answer is rarely simple. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi reports from the world’s two largest economies. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

CNBC Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
