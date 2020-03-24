Investors should look towards Asia or China as virus moves to the West: expert | Street Signs Asia

In the U.S., the economic impact of the virus has hit. Many small businesses which employ about 60% of the workforce only have days of cash flow going by estimates, says Andrew Harmstone of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
The rise of the social media “Quarantine Party”
Over the weekend the world saw DJs and musicians serenading and playing music for people in their homes via social media and between the #TogetherAtHome initiative by WHO and Global Citizen to well-known American hip hop DJ, DNice hosting a seven hour set on his Instagram live to over 100,000 people worldwide including influential leaders and celebrities alike such as Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Facebook/Instagram owner himself, Mark Zuckerberg among others. This model that people are calling, "Club Quarantine" seems to be picking up. Managing Director of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj co-hosted a similar event herself called #RwandaLive, she joins CNBC Africa for more.
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Tanzania reacts to COVID-19
Tanzania confirmed that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen from 6 to 12. The President assured the public that the Government is working hard to fight the spread of the virus, but what measures have been put in place? And how is the market reacting? Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
How services sector grew Rwanda’s GDP by 9.4% in 2019
Rwanda’s GDP increased by 9.4 per cent in 2019 to RWF9105 billion. The bulk of this came from the services sector which contributed 49 per cent. Jean Claude Mwizerwa, Director of Economic Statistics Department at the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) joins CNBC Africa for more.
Postponing the olympics will have limited impact on Japan’s economy: Expert | Street Signs Asia
A postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would raise a "bigger question" over what's happening in the rest of the world and could be "a reflection that the COVID-19 situation is not improving," says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs
Trump’s reelection rests on his handling of the coronavirus outbreak: expert | Street Signs Asia
The upcoming U.S. presidential elections will likely be a referendum on the way President Donald Trump handles the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, says Steve Okun of McLarty Associates.
