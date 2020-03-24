Life and the economy will not be normalized soon, OECD chief says | Squawk Box Europe

International

S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms

South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Coronavirus changes everything in 2020 election, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, discusses how Congress is responding to the coronavirus crisis.
COVID-19: Understanding consumer behavior thresholds

Nielsen Africa say they have identified six key consumer behaviour threshold levels that tie directly to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Sun, Managing Director for Nielsen Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices

Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty

President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports.
Coronavirus changes everything in 2020 election, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, discusses how Congress is responding to the coronavirus crisis.
Low oil prices are a ‘double-edged sword’: Standard Chartered Private Bank | Street Signs Asia

While low oil prices may be positive for importers, the world's three largest oil-producing countries including the U.S. may feel the pinch from their domestic economic impact, says Manpreet Gill, head of FICC investment strategy at Standard Chartere
UK must offer support to self-employed people, British Chambers of Commerce says | Squawk Box Europe

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, discusses the British government's policy response to the coronavirus crisis.
Oil prices could dip towards $20 per barrel, says UBS | Street Signs Asia

Oil prices have been sinking in 2020, because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi Arabia-Russia clash. Wayne Gordon of UBS thinks crude might drop even further in the next few weeks.
