Low oil prices are a ‘double-edged sword’: Standard Chartered Private Bank | Street Signs Asia

While low oil prices may be positive for importers, the world’s three largest oil-producing countries including the U.S. may feel the pinch from their domestic economic impact, says Manpreet Gill, head of FICC investment strategy at Standard Chartered Private Bank.
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Life and the economy will not be normalized soon, OECD chief says | Squawk Box Europe
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Coronavirus changes everything in 2020 election, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC -
Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, discusses how Congress is responding to the coronavirus crisis.
COVID-19: Understanding consumer behavior thresholds
Nielsen Africa say they have identified six key consumer behaviour threshold levels that tie directly to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Sun, Managing Director for Nielsen Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices
Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports.
