Pierre Poignant of Lazada says the entrance of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a backer allowed the firm to "look further."
‘Our goal is to build the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia’: Lazada CEO | Managing Asia
What it really means to be ‘Made in China’ | CNBC Reports
What does it mean to be ‘Made in China?’ As supply chains grow increasingly global, the answer is rarely simple. CNBC’s Uptin Saiidi reports from the world’s two largest economies. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Reuters -
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus
Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home
CNBC -
Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
We need at least $3.2 trillion to calm things down: Scaramucci | Capital Connection
The U.S. needs at least $3.2 trillion in stimulus to calm things down, says Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was the former White House communications chief. _______________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx
