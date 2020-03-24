The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection

Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.”
______________________________
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z
Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter
Tweets by CNBCi