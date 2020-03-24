International

The pandemic is like ‘world war damage’ to the global economy, says executive | Capital Connection

Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.” _________________
Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment discusses how the coronavirus has impacted the global markets. He speaks about the U.S. introduction of the $2.5 trillion stimulus package saying “it is a huge budget.”

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

article

FULL ADDRESS: Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown from Thursday midnight

CNBC Africa -
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a nationwide lockdown from midnight, Thursday 26 March. The lockdown will last for 21 days.
Read more
News

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

CNBC Africa -
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday 26...
Read more
article

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Reuters -
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
Read more
Videos

Nedbank announces measures to cushion its customers against coronavirus

CNBC Africa -
Ciko Thomas, Managing Executive of Nedbank Retail & Business Banking joins CNBC Africa for more on what the bank is doing to reduce the burden on its clients.
Read more
