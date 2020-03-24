UK is on total lockdown | Capital Connection

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to “stay home” and for all shops, gyms and places of worship to close.

CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick reports from London’s empty streets saying that the Metropolitan police will have the ability to disperse gatherings and get people off the streets.

