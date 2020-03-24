UK is on total lockdown | Capital Connection

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to “stay home” and for all shops, gyms and places of worship to close.
CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick reports from London’s empty streets saying that the Metropolitan police will have the ability to disperse gatherings and get people off the streets.
_____________________________
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv
Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z
Like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter
Tweets by CNBCi