UK must offer support to self-employed people, British Chambers of Commerce says | Squawk Box Europe

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, discusses the British government’s policy response to the coronavirus crisis.
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
COVID-19: Understanding consumer behavior thresholds
Nielsen Africa say they have identified six key consumer behaviour threshold levels that tie directly to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Sun, Managing Director for Nielsen Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices
Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports.
How Master Drilling plans to deal with COVID-19 impact
Master Drilling has experienced some positivity off emerging currency weakness as its business generates is US dollars revenues and increased its annual revenue by 6.9 per cent to $148.3 million. The group has ended its Africa operations in Zambia and Mali and is currently holding onto the prolonged volatility in South Africa. Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius, joins CNBC Africa for more.
How investors can navigate the upcoming economic crisis
As South Africa prepares to enter a 21 day national shut down from Thursday evening, the world is left to digest the stark losses that have been seen in global markets over the past 3 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the ways in which investors can navigate the current economic crisis is Han Tan, Market Analyst at FXTM.
Oil prices could dip towards $20 per barrel, says UBS | Street Signs Asia
Oil prices have been sinking in 2020, because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi Arabia-Russia clash. Wayne Gordon of UBS thinks crude might drop even further in the next few weeks.
Compare the coronavirus situation in US to Italy, not Wuhan, says epidemiologist | Street Signs Asia
The United States shares more similarities with Italy, in terms of relatively low testing for COVID-19 and a health care system that is being overstretched, says Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist with the Harvard T.H. Chan Schoo
Postponing the olympics will have limited impact on Japan’s economy: Expert | Street Signs Asia
A postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would raise a "bigger question" over what's happening in the rest of the world and could be "a reflection that the COVID-19 situation is not improving," says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs
Trump’s reelection rests on his handling of the coronavirus outbreak: expert | Street Signs Asia
The upcoming U.S. presidential elections will likely be a referendum on the way President Donald Trump handles the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, says Steve Okun of McLarty Associates.
