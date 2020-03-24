US economy will suffer big hit from coronavirus outbreak: Credit Suisse | Street Signs Asia

Over the weekend the world saw DJs and musicians serenading and playing music for people in their homes via social media and between the #TogetherAtHome initiative by WHO and Global Citizen to well-known American hip hop DJ, DNice hosting a seven hour set on his Instagram live to over 100,000 people worldwide including influential leaders and celebrities alike such as Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Facebook/Instagram owner himself, Mark Zuckerberg among others. This model that people are calling, "Club Quarantine" seems to be picking up. Managing Director of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj co-hosted a similar event herself called #RwandaLive, she joins CNBC Africa for more.