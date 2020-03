The golden age for airlines could be ending thanks to the spike in worldwide cases of COVID-19. A drop in crude prices would normally be a positive for airlines. However, border closings, event cancellations, and the potential for travelers to end up quarantined could cause a cascade of failures throughout the aviation industry. Now, major US airlines say they need a massive bailout from Congress to avoid laying off scores of workers.

