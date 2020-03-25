As China starts lifting restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus outbreak, measures such as increased testing and some social distancing could help the country avoid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, says Benjamin Cowling of The University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health.
China still faces a ‘real risk of a rebound’ in coronavirus cases, says professor | Squawk Box Asia
Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing
The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown
Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection
Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection
The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
Big tech may lose advertising revenue amid coronavirus crisis, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Dexter Thillien, senior industry analyst at Fitch Solutions, discusses how the tech sector is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus changes everything in 2020 election, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, discusses how Congress is responding to the coronavirus crisis.
