Continuted market volatility is to be expected, strategist says | Capital Connection

Continuted market volatility is to be expected, strategist says | Capital Connection

Simon Ballard of FAB Global Markets says peaks in volatility can be expected until we let the coronavirus run its course, and more countries start to impose lockdown rules.
Razer’s CEO says the company has seen ‘incredible growth’ year-on-year | Squawk Box Asia

Min-Liang Tan of Razer discusses the firm's efforts to convert some of its manufacturing facilities to focus on surgical masks that are given away as authorities around the world grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
Policymakers ‘fighting the last war with the same weapons,’ analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, says it's too soon to say markets are stabilizing or bottoming.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Tokyo Olympics postponement will cost Japan around 0.5% of GDP, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, discusses the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Can Major U.S. Airlines Survive The Coronavirus Outbreak?

The golden age for airlines could be ending thanks to the spike in worldwide cases of COVID-19. A drop in crude prices would normally be a positive for airlines. However, border closings, event cancellations, and the potential for travelers to end up
China still faces a ‘real risk of a rebound’ in coronavirus cases, says professor | Squawk Box Asia

As China starts lifting restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus outbreak, measures such as increased testing and some social distancing could help the country avoid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, says Benjamin Cowling of The University of
Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
