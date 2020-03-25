Policymakers ‘fighting the last war with the same weapons,’ analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

International

Policymakers 'fighting the last war with the same weapons,' analyst says

By CNBC

Policymakers 'fighting the last war with the same weapons,' analyst says

Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, says it's too soon to say markets are stabilizing or bottoming.
Tokyo Olympics postponement will cost Japan around 0.5% of GDP, strategist says

John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, discusses the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Can Major U.S. Airlines Survive The Coronavirus Outbreak?

The golden age for airlines could be ending thanks to the spike in worldwide cases of COVID-19. A drop in crude prices would normally be a positive for airlines. However, border closings, event cancellations, and the potential for travelers to end up
Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, says it’s too soon to say markets are stabilizing or bottoming.

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
China still faces a 'real risk of a rebound' in coronavirus cases, says professor

As China starts lifting restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus outbreak, measures such as increased testing and some social distancing could help the country avoid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, says Benjamin Cowling of The University of
Mining to be scaled down during South Africa's 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Africa's largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
