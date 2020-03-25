Shutdown in New Zealand will impact workers, says Wesfarmers director | Capital Connection

International

Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supportin
InternationalCNBC -

US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection

The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
articleReuters -

Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say

Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Major retailers across New Zealand are shutting down their stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rob Scott, managing director at Wesfarmers speaks about the current lockdown and discusses the importance of maintaining supply and supporting members of the team.

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
article

Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

Reuters -
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
Videos

NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Coronavirus

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

CNBC Africa -
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
US reached a deal on stimulus bill | Capital Connection

International CNBC -
The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal on a stimulus bill to fight the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports CNBC’s Matthew Taylor. Story: https://cnb.cx/2UzJoBx ____________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International T
Big tech may lose advertising revenue amid coronavirus crisis, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Coronavirus CNBC -
Dexter Thillien, senior industry analyst at Fitch Solutions, discusses how the tech sector is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus changes everything in 2020 election, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Coronavirus CNBC -
Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, discusses how Congress is responding to the coronavirus crisis.
Life and the economy will not be normalized soon, OECD chief says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
